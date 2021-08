BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After some evacuations were lifted over the weekend, more were ordered Monday evening and Tuesday morning as containment remained the same on the Dixie Fire.

Evacuation orders were issued Monday evening for all residences of Greenville, including North Valley Road, all residences west of the Highway 89/Highway 36 junction, west along the south side of Highway 36 to the Plumas County line, and south of Highway 36 to Rock Lake and west to the Plumas County line.