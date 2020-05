Funding for services for those with disabilities has taken a hit as the governor has had to revise the state’s budget around COVID-19

But some say even existing dollars aren’t being managed correctly, leaving some vulnerable Californians without in a time of crisis.

Disability Voices United recently released the findings of a new study. Sonseeahray spoke to group founder and parent Judith Mark and caregiver Dora Conteras about what the study revealed.