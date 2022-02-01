DIY Lunar New Year cocktails

Mike Lee from BevMo! and Gopuff shared how to celebrate the Year of the Tiger with these flavorful drinks.

Tiger Tail Cocktail

  • 1 ½ oz Glenlivet Single Malt 
  • 1 oz OJ
  • ½ Luxardo liqueur
  • ½ lime juice
  • ¼ simple syrup
  • 2 dashes of bitters
  • Ice
  • Shake
  • Pour into a highball glass 
  • Top off with blood orange soda

New Year New You

  • 2 oz of Glenlivet Scotch
  • ½ oz of simple syrup
  • ¾ oz lime juice
  • Ice
  • Shake
  • Pour into a highball glass
  • Top with club soda
  • Float 1 oz of Campari
  • Garnish with lime wedge

