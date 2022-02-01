DIY Lunar New Year cocktails

Mike Lee from BevMo! and Gopuff shared how to celebrate the Year of the Tiger with these flavorful drinks.
Tiger Tail Cocktail
- 1 ½ oz Glenlivet Single Malt
- 1 oz OJ
- ½ Luxardo liqueur
- ½ lime juice
- ¼ simple syrup
- 2 dashes of bitters
- Ice
- Shake
- Pour into a highball glass
- Top off with blood orange soda
New Year New You
- 2 oz of Glenlivet Scotch
- ½ oz of simple syrup
- ¾ oz lime juice
- Ice
- Shake
- Pour into a highball glass
- Top with club soda
- Float 1 oz of Campari
- Garnish with lime wedge