DIY Lunar New Year cocktails

Mike Lee from BevMo! and Gopuff shared how to celebrate the Year of the Tiger with these flavorful drinks.

Tiger Tail Cocktail

1 ½ oz Glenlivet Single Malt

1 oz OJ

½ Luxardo liqueur

½ lime juice

¼ simple syrup

2 dashes of bitters

Ice

Shake

Pour into a highball glass

Top off with blood orange soda

New Year New You

2 oz of Glenlivet Scotch

½ oz of simple syrup

¾ oz lime juice

Ice

Shake

Pour into a highball glass

Top with club soda

Float 1 oz of Campari

Garnish with lime wedge