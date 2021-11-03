Doctor discusses vaccine rollout after US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.

With the federal government promising enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11, pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, hospitals, schools and health clinics were poised to begin the shots after the final OK late Tuesday.

“Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Giridhar Mallya, a senior policy officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joined Richard to tell us how communities can roll the doses out safely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.