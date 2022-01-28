Doctor, mask expert at 3M discusses nationwide N95 distribution

In what the White House calls “the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history,” the government will distribute 400 million N95 masks to Americans nationwide through tens of thousands of locations.

This effort comes on the heels of new recommendations that call for better protection against COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant.

Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, a scientist and expert on N95 masks at 3M, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the nationwide mask distribution.