Approximately 1/8 of American women develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women.

As we wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re learning about a program that aims to prevent cancer recurrence.

Breast cancer survivor Jayne Marlink and Dr. Rajiv Misquitta, the medical director of the Department of Lifestyle Medicine at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento, joined Bridgette to discuss.