Downtown Sacramento’s outdoor ice rink returns to Ali Youssefi Square

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Downtown Sacramento’s beloved outdoor ice rink opened for ice skaters of all ages to enjoy Friday morning.

Located at Ali Youssefi Square on 7th and K streets, the rink is the oldest in the region and has been open to families since 1991.

The rink will be open Tuesdays through Sundays until Jan. 16, 2022.

Tickets are $6 for kids 6 and under, $13 per skater during regular hours and $15 per skater during holiday hours.

According to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership who operates the rink, more than 40,000 skaters join in the fun each year.

To learn more about rink tap or click here.