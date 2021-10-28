Dr. Jyl shares tips for a safe Halloween for pets

Halloween is here with all the fun, candy and spooky decorations to make it exciting for children, but it’s important to remember our four-legged friends.
Dr. Jyl Rubin joined Mae for a guide to a fun and safe Halloween for your pets.
