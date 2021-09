(NewsNation Now) — On Tuesday, the family of Gabby Petito pleaded with the news media to give attention to more missing persons cases in the wake of the outpouring of support their family has received this month.

“I want everyone to help all the people that are missing and need help,” Joe Petito said Tuesday. “And like I said, it's on all of you, everyone in this room, because it's not just Gabby who deserves that.”