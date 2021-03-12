Employment attorney explains impacts of $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill

President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill is signed into law and money is coming to Californians and the state to help with recovery and our monumental employment crisis.

Karma spoke to employment attorney Parveen Tumber to learn more about how the relief bill will impact employers and employees.

1. Expansion of Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Extra $300 on top of state payments

Benefits extended through September 6

First $10,200 not taxable for incomes below $150k

2. Emergency/Sick Leave Expansion IF employer consents:

2 weeks paid leave for COVID-19 or close COVID-19 contact

10 weeks paid leave to care for child

Leave to be vaccinated and recover from side effects

3. Restaurant Aid Expansion

Expands aid for restaurants to cover Payroll costs Mortgage, rent and utilities Maintenance (including outdoor seating) Supplies

