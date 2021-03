The pandemic has changed our workforce, and it’s having a greater impact on women, costing them their jobs and livelihoods.

In the past year, nearly 3 million women have left the labor force, dashing their career dreams and causing financial hardships.

While we celebrate Women’s History Month, we want to empower women.

Renowned author and wealth management expert Vanessa Martinez joined Mae to discuss how women can take control of their finances and their future.