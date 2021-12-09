Epoxy and wood art gifts made by father-daughter duo

FOX40 is shining a spotlight on local businesses and artists to help you find unique gifts while supporting our community.

Gary visited with Jason Fleak, half of the father-daughter duo in charge at Jay Han Art.

Fleak and his daughter Hannah began creating epoxy art in 2019, according to their website.

In 2019 Hannah, my 20-year-old daughter, and I started making epoxy art. We soon became so enthralled in what we were creating I realized this was going to become a business.



After creating several unique pieces I started to experiment with epoxy charcuterie, cutting boards and small tables. Most days you can find me in the happiest place on earth, my workshop! We are located in Rancho Murieta California. We would like to send you a custom-made, generational treasure.