Equality California breaks down anti-transgender bills, protections for community

What if a note came home from school, telling parents that their daughter was “gender non-conforming” because she wanted to play with a toy truck at recess?

Something like that could happen in North Carolina under a new bill that’s designed to inform parents if their children exhibit behavior seemingly incompatible with the gender they were assigned at birth.

This is in addition to the surge of bills nationwide that attack transgender people in sports, workplaces and medical situations.

Josh Stickney from Equality California calls the surge “extremely alarming.”

While this might seem far from anything that could happen in California, Stickney joined Sonseeahray to speak about why moves being made against transgender people across the country matter here.