Family Focus: Talking to children about coronavirus

In this week's Family Focus, Mae spoke with William Jessup University Associate Professor and Psychologist Dr. Erin Ambrose about how to talk to your kids about coronavirus and answer the tough questions they may have about the changing world they're living in. 

