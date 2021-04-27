Documentary directors share positive ideas for youth activism

When teenagers start to see inequities and some of the larger problems in the world, many want to help find solutions.

But as parents, how do we help channel that energy to positive outlets and meaningful pathways for youth activism?

Laura Pellegrini and Stefano Da Frè, the co-directors of the documentary short film “The Day I Had To Grow Up,” joined Mae to share what they’ve found in their work.

The documentary profiles six youth activists across America, from all unique backgrounds that are focused on varying issues.