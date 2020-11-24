Family Focus: Balancing family and safety for the holidays

Families around the world are making a tough call as they decide how to celebrate Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this week’s Family Focus, Mae connected with several families to find out how they have adjusted their usual plans.
by: Mae FesaiPosted: / Updated:
Families around the world are making a tough call as they decide how to celebrate Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this week’s Family Focus, Mae connected with several families to find out how they have adjusted their usual plans.