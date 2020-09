Brittany Cufaude, a school improvement and literacy consultant, spoke to Mae about different tips parents can use to improve their distance learning experience.

1 – Get Prepared

2 – Schedule the Learning Day, Week, & Month

3 – Establish Priorities, Boundaries, and Self-Care

4 – Building Routines, Behaviors, and Engagement that Last

5 – Ensure the Highest Levels of Learning for Each Child

6 – How to Overcome Common Challenges