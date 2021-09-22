Family Focus: Doctor discusses teen suicide prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and a local health expert is helping bring awareness to teen suicide and, most importantly, how to spot warning signs.

In today’s Family Focus, Mae spoke to Dr. Jonathan Porteus, a clinical psychologist and the CEO of WellSpace Health.

If you or anyone you know has contemplated suicide, you can get help using the following phone numbers:

24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

24/7 Local Suicide Prevention Crisis Lines: 916-368 3111 or 530-885-2300

24/7 Local Suicide Prevention Crisis Text: 916-668-iCAN (4226)