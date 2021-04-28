Family Focus: Expert shares options for families as school enrollment numbers drop

The California Department of Education recently revealed startling numbers about California schools.

Enrollment in our state’s public schools dropped by nearly 3%, with more than 160,000 students withdrawing from public schools.

Students in kindergarten to sixth grade made up 88% of the drop in enrollment, and white students had the biggest decline in numbers at 0.7%. On the other hand, Hispanic and Latino students increased their enrollment numbers by 0.4%.

Brittany Cufaude, the founder of Joyful Classrooms, joined Mae to discuss these results and options for families.