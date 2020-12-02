Family Focus: Gratitude projects for families

In this week’s Family Focus, Mae and life coach Amy Perkins shared ways families can express gratitude together.

1) Gratitude Letters: Write to friends and family to let them know you are grateful for specific things they have done or ways they have impacted you.

2) Family Gratitude Board: Sit together as a family and share one thing each day you are grateful for. Use multicolored markers to write them on a poster board. When the board is full, get it framed and start a new one.

3) Gratitude Photo Collage: Gather photos and cards from the people that matter most and place them on a wall that you see every day.