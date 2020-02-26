Family Focus: Magical Order of Brave Knights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Family Focus, Mae is talking with Colleen Markey, the CEO of Magical Order of Brave Knights, about bringing our kids comfort when they most need it.

One of the most helpless and frustrating moments as a parent is when our kids have fears, and nothing we say seems to help them cope. It's perfectly natural for a child to be afraid of the dark but how can we help them overcome this?

Stacie and Miley Epperson shared their experience.

The Magical Order of Brave Knights was created with the intent to help develop strategies to conquer separation anxiety and nighttime fears and replace it with happiness and blissful sleep. Our Brave Knights offer your child friendship, devotion, love, and guardianship all through the night.