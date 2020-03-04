Family Focus: Protecting children from abuse

In this week's Family Focus, Mae spoke to Super Agents Safety Squad author and founder Denize Rodrigues along with the licensed professional clinical counselor Patty Jaime about ways adults can empower kids in an effort to protect them from abuse.
