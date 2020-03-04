Family Focus: Protecting children from abuse

Family Focus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

In this week's Family Focus, Mae spoke to Super Agents Safety Squad author and founder Denize Rodrigues along with the licensed professional clinical counselor Patty Jaime about ways adults can empower kids in an effort to protect them from abuse.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News