STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An attorney for former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva filed a multi-million-dollar claim back in June against the Stockton Unified School District after a trustee allegedly called him a "child molester and Pedophile" at a board meeting.

Through his attorney, Silva is seeking $3 million in damages after he says Board Member AngelAnn Flores made "disparaging defamatory" comments about the former mayor at three separate board meetings.