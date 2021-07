FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The Folsom City Council declared a local emergency during Tuesday night's meeting as the state faces fire dangers in the form of extreme drought and record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures.

Tuesday's declaration follows a request from the Folsom Fire Department and its chief, who cited 47 fires in city-owned spaces that firefighters had to battle last year. Fire officials said the fires were all human-caused.