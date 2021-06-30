Local teen, dad talk about how young athletes can cope with anxiety, stress

As Wimbledon takes place, Naomi Osaka is “taking some personal time with friends and family” after withdrawing from the French Open, saying she needed a mental health break.

The incident has placed a spotlight on mental health for athletes, especially for young people.

Jillian Klein, a local teen hockey player, and her dad, Justin Klein, joined Mae to talk about the stress and anxiety that can come from being a young athlete, as well as how kids and parents can cope. Justin Klein is also a mental health coach.