Local youth sports program in Rocklin teaching life skills to kids after pandemic

The isolation of the coronavirus pandemic has kids suffering from anxiety, depression and loss of social skills. One youth sports program is on a mission to boost self-confidence for kids.

The leaders of Skyhawks Sports Academy in Sacramento say it’s critical to help them regain the confidence and social skills they may have lost during quarantine, so they’ve launched a program, “Teaching Life Skills Through Sports.”

The camp not only teaches sports but also tackles how to deal with sports-related issues, such as competitive pressure, off and on the field.

Ryan Vermillion of Skyhawks Sports Academy Sacramento, coaches and local kids, joined Mae to talk about their mission.

