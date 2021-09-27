Financial expert explains supply chain issues ahead of holiday toy shortages

It’s not even October yet, but retailers are already feeling the pressure to keep their shelves stocked heading into the year’s most important shopping season.

Factory shutdowns, clogged shipping ports and worker shortages are causing major headaches for business owners who get a lot of their products from overseas.

Owners of BrainyZoo Toys in Folsom said they started ordering inventory for the holiday season back in June but are still dealing with big delays and incomplete orders.

“These are worldwide shortages of freight containers bringing the product in from overseas,” Marlene Gabris explained. “There’s a shortage of trucks and truck drivers at the ports, and it’s creating a lot of angst.”

Gabris told FOX40 since they started their holiday purchasing early, they’re in good shape and expect to be fully stocked for the season.

She recommended shoppers start chipping away at their gift lists sooner rather than later to ensure everything arrives on time.

Financial professional Johnny Gottstein joined FOX40 to talk more about these supply chain issues and how we can keep calm during the holiday shopping rush.