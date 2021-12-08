Find hand-crafted gifts at Sebridges Gallery in midtown Sacramento

FOX40 is shining a spotlight on local businesses and artists to help you find unique gifts while supporting our community.

Kip Bridges, the owner of Sebridges Gallery in midtown Sacramento, joined Mae to give a tour of his shop.

“Sebridges Gallery as an incubator for local artists to share the joy of their media and to share what they do with others,” according to its website. “Part workspace, part showroom, part classroom, Sebridges Gallery sits in Sacramento Art Glass in lovely Midtown.”

Shopping hours in December are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.