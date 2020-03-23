Finding calm in isolation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder of Go Inspire Go, Toan Lam, shared a few ways to say calm and positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

MIND

Keep it healthy and positive!

Start by changing your perspective. Gratitude, focus on what you do have.

BODY

It’s simple, just move it.

SPIRIT

This pandemic taught us that we are all in this together. Nothing helps you lift your mood better than connecting with and helping others.

Get creative and have virtual meet ups - virtual dinners, group chats, virtual homeschooling or activities. You'll feel more connected. Community/Unity - Lift your spirits by volunteering to run errands like getting groceries for an elderly or immunocompromised person