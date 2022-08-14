(KTXL) — The Caldor Fire in 2021 cost California $1.2 billion in damages and ranks as the third largest and second most destructive fire in the state last year.



The Caldor Fire started one year ago today – altering the landscape and the lives of thousands of people in a way many don’t understand unless you’ve been through it.



Father and son David Smith and Travis Shane were arrested for reckless arson in connection with the blaze. Travis faced the additional charge of illegally possessing a machine gun.



Investigators say a bullet hit an object and hot fragments fell into dry grasses, igniting what would become an almost 222,000-acre incident.



Diana Swart with Cal Fire’s Amador – El Dorado Unit joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to look back on what happened during that fire.