Firefighter wildfire response training

In 2019, the world lost a soccer-field worth of forest every six seconds, according to a new study from the University of Maryland and Global Forest Watch.

Researchers found close to 30 million acres of tree cover were lost.

The cause: widespread fires in Brazil, Bolivia, Indonesia and Australia.

As the days get hotter and we move into wildfire season here in California, fire crews are preparing. Sonseeahray spoke to Sacramento County Department of Airports public information officer Samantha Mott about the training process with Cosumnes Fire crews.