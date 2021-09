CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s a day all Americans pause to remember, but for firefighters, the events that unfolded 20 years ago on Sept. 11 hit especially close to home.

For years, hundreds of fire departments around Northern California have come together in Sacramento to climb 110 flights of stairs for 9/11, marking and honoring the firefighters who lost their lives on that day. But for the past two years, the event has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.