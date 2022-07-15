(KTXL) — The war in Ukraine has lasted more than 140 days so far and Russia is starting to target more civilian structures, such as in a recent attack against an apartment complex that resulted in dozens of deaths.

Sonseeahray Tonsll spoke with former U.S. ambassador Steven Pifer about how Russia is changing its tactics after several months of war against Ukraine.

Pifer also cited a recent study that showed almost 90% of Ukrainians do not agree to cede any territory, even if it means the end of the fighting.