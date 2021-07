Jasmine Bonilla, the founder of Jazz’s Saucy Sauce, visited FOX40 to demonstrate how versatile her sauce is.

The sauce comes in three flavors and can be used as a condiment, dressing, toss, marinade, pasta sauce and more, she said.

Jasmine and her 12-year-old son Elijah incorporated her sauce into four dishes: a salad, sandwich, sushi and an omelet.