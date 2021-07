Gary visited the Fountains at Roseville, where public art will be on display throughout the summer and early fall.

Local artists will create mini murals, chalk art and a large permanent mural in flash competitions. Visitors can vote on their favorite pieces and winning artists can receive prizes.

Gary spoke with nonprofit Blue Line Arts, which is putting it together, and local artists from the Sacramento area.

For more from Gary, tune in at 9 a.m.