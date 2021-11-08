Four things not to say if you want to get a raise

When it’s time for a job interview or asking for a raise, the first instinct may be to present as much as possible to make a strong case for ourselves.

This is often a big mistake.

Fotini Iconomopoulos, a negotiations expert and author of “Say Less, Get More,” joined Richard to share tips.

Fotini has seen four phrases come up consistently in discussions about compensation that will backfire rather than help you get that raise.

Here’s what Fotini advises employees to avoid saying:

“I want more.” – Whether with a new job offer situation or asking for a raise in your current company, too often, most people freak out when it’s time to put their offer on the table.

“I think …” – Great negotiators don’t think, they know. They know what they deserve and they use language that demonstrates it.

“I’m going to have to go to the competition.” – No one wants to be threatened so threatening to leave is a dangerous game that could trigger the other party’s ego. A competitive offer is powerful but needs to be managed carefully.

“Thanks, anyway.” – Not every negotiation will get resolved quickly and occasionally you’ll hear the word “no. But, that’s not the end of the negotiation. It’s just the start.