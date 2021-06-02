FOX40 celebrates National Barbecue Month with Urban Roots

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

To help FOX40 celebrate National Barbecue Month, Urban Roots, a craft brewery and smokehouse in downtown Sacramento, stopped by the patio to grill.

Executive chef Greg Desmangles shared some barbecue dishes and brews that pair well with them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News