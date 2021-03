It’s National Panda Day!

You can observe the holiday by sharing your love for pandas or by learning more about sanctuaries that are working to help build the endangered panda population.

Use the National Panda Day hashtag on social media to see more of this unique bear.

To celebrate her favorite holiday, Martina shared a few panda facts.

🐼🏡Chow down with giant pandas at home! These bears usually eat sitting upright so their front paws are free to grasp bamboo. 📸Check out @ZooGuardians' photo mode & celebrate #NationalPandaDay wherever you are! 📲#ZooGuardians is free to download on Android + Apple devices! pic.twitter.com/8mVHu948bH — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) March 16, 2021