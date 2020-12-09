FOX40 Essential Worker Shoutouts

This holiday season, FOX40 wants to honor frontline workers with special shoutouts.

Send FOX40 a 10-second video to show your love and gratitude to the special essential employee in your life.

Your essential worker shoutout can be dedicated to a healthcare worker, delivery driver, grocery store clerk — anyone who has kept us afloat during this pandemic deserves recognition.

With your video, please include their picture, along with their name, occupation and the city they’re from.

Then on Christmas Eve, FOX40 will show your shoutout during the FOX40 Morning Show.

Send submissions to morning@fox40.com.

The deadline is Monday, Dec. 21.