FOX40’s Shriners Hospital for Children toy drive

This year has been tougher than most, but you can make holiday wishes come true for kids at Shriners Hospitals for Children by participating in the FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive!

FOX40 is coordinating the annual benefit in partnership with Big O Tires and 93.7 The River.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 11, drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Big O Tires locations in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas.

The toys will be delivered to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento between 8 and 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.