SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -- According to the Gender Equity Institute (GEPI), a nonprofit research organization found that 64% of undocumented women in the state work in the labor force and earn 49 cents to every $1 earned compared to white men.

A new report, titled "Undocumented and Essential: A Profile of Undocumented Women in California," analyzes the barriers that nearly one million undocumented women in California face.