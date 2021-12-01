Amy’s Drive Thru brings its vegetarian burgers to Roseville

Whether you’re a true vegetarian or just want a healthy, clean alternative to the burger chains, there’s an exciting new option coming to Roseville.
Gary got a sneak peek of Amy’s Drive Thru, opening Thursday on Galleria Boulevard.
by: Gary Gelfand, Jordan RadachPosted: / Updated:
