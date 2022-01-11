Celebrate National Hot Toddy Day with Midtown Spirits

It’s a perfect winter cocktail with rich honey, tangy lemon, just a hint of cinnamon and, of course, a healthy splash of top-shelf whiskey.
Gary is on the go at Midtown Spirits in Sacramento to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day.
by: Gary Gelfand, Jordan RadachPosted: / Updated:
It’s a perfect winter cocktail with rich honey, tangy lemon, just a hint of cinnamon and, of course, a healthy splash of top-shelf whiskey.
Gary is on the go at Midtown Spirits in Sacramento to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day.