Celebrate the 49ers’ win over Green Bay with the Solano Baking Company

The San Francisco 49ers brought home the victory over the weekend, and one baking company in Solano County is serving up Niners-themed treats to celebrate.
Gary is on the go at the Solano Baking Company in Dixon giving us a look at all the goodies.
by: Gary Gelfand, Jordan RadachPosted: / Updated:
The San Francisco 49ers brought home the victory over the weekend, and one baking company in Solano County is serving up Niners-themed treats to celebrate.
Gary is on the go at the Solano Baking Company in Dixon giving us a look at all the goodies.