Celebrate the holidays with A Taste of the Season at Temple Coffee

Getting your morning caffeine jolt should be a fun and enjoyable experience and finding a place that has amazing java is easy in Sacramento.
Gary is on the go at Temple Coffee in midtown for a taste of their special holiday drinks.
by: Gary Gelfand, Jordan RadachPosted: / Updated:
Getting your morning caffeine jolt should be a fun and enjoyable experience and finding a place that has amazing java is easy in Sacramento.
Gary is on the go at Temple Coffee in midtown for a taste of their special holiday drinks.