Get a preview of some of Solomon’s incredible Dine Downtown dishes

Dine Downtown is underway!
The celebration of Sacramento’s amazing food scene features some of the city’s best restaurants showing off their incredible food.
Gary is on the go at Solomon’s for a look and a taste of their menu.
by: Gary Gelfand, Jordan RadachPosted: / Updated:
Dine Downtown is underway!
The celebration of Sacramento’s amazing food scene features some of the city’s best restaurants showing off their incredible food.
Gary is on the go at Solomon’s for a look and a taste of their menu.