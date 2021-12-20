TikTok milestone triggers big donation to Sacramento History Museum

The Sacramento History Museum has reached another milestone on Tik Tok, and they recently received a big check to help fund the museum.

After reaching 2 million followers on TikTok in November, the museum was awarded $30,000 in advertising credits from TikTok as part of their #givingszn initiative.

As of Monday, the museum has 2.2 million followers on the popular app. When FOX40 visited museum volunteer Howard Hatch in February, they had 547,000 followers.

The museum began posting videos of Hatch using the museum’s print shop to TikTok in November 2020.