Trying new Wintry Mix Shakes at Burger Patch in Sacramento

Gary on the Go

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The snow is falling in the mountains, temperatures are dropping and comfort food is everything for the holiday season. But it’s always a good time for frozen treats.

Gary visited Burger Patch in Sacramento to try out their new winter milkshakes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News