Making a trip to the gas station can be painful these days as gas prices continue to soar.

According to AAA, drivers can expect gas prices to soar another 10 to 20 cents through August. It will be the most expensive gas Americans have paid for since 2014.

According to an interactive gas map on their website, Californians are paying $4.30 a gallon.

Dave Nassaney, a gas station owner, joined Richard to explain how to get the most out of your gas.