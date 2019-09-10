Get Outdoors: California National Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is hanging out outside with executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California getting the details on the various national parks in our area to explore.

Just because summer is almost over it doesn’t mean your outdoor adventures need to end. Fall is the perfect time to visit California’s National Parks. California is home to nine National Parks; more than any other state in the US. California’s national parks include some of America’s most iconic landscapes that stretch from top to bottom of our state

Redwood National Park – Crescent City

Redwood National park is found along California's northwestern edge. It is a spectacular network of National and State parks that protect nearly half of the world’s coast redwoods. These coastal redwoods grow to over 350 feet high and provide a perfect habitat for the herds of Roosevelt Elk that inhabit the area. RNSP’s coastal climate ranges from 40 60 degrees and boasts about 80 inches of rain each year.

Lassen National Park – Mineral

Home to all four types of volcanoes—shield, composite, cinder cone, and plug dome—this park in the northeast corner of California literally bubbles, steams, and roars. You can take a walk through a geothermal area or find yourself in the center of a cinder cone volcano. There are several crystalline lakes, flower filled meadows, miles of trails and Lassen Peak.

Point Reyes National Park – Olema

Point Reyes National Seashore is a 70,000-acre coastal preserve that juts dramatically out into the Pacific Ocean. The preserve protects more than 1,500 animal and plant species and 80 miles of shoreline. The iconic Point Reyes Lighthouse that sits atop the headlands was built in 1870 and served mariners for over 100 years. A visit to the preserve can include hiking, boating, guided tours, a tree tunnel and herds of tule elk.

Yosemite National Park – Groveland

Yosemite is the 3rd oldest and the 3rd most visited NP in the US. Known for its plunging waterfalls, giant sequoia trees, sheer granite cliffs, and more, you could easily spend weeks exploring Yosemite National Park but fall means less people, golden colors, and cooler temperatures. Enjoy hiking, climbing, backpacking, photography, or a visit to the interpretive center to learn about the history of the area.

Pinnacles National Park – Paicines

Most popular in the cooler months Pinnacles became California’s ninth and newest National Park in 2012. Pinnacles is home to cliffs, crags, and cave formations that were formed by an ancient volcano. The Talus caves in Pinnacles are formed when the steep, narrow canyons of the park filled with a jumble of boulders. While visiting Pinnacles you can explore, camp, climb, view wildlife or enjoy a ranger program.